Ras Al Khaimah's new smart road cameras go live next month

New cameras to catch rule-breaking drivers will go live in Ras Al Khaimah on November 7.

The smart technology will not only detect on-the-spot offences, but also check a vehicle's registration number for traffic offences committed in the past, the emirate’s police said.

Authorities can also check the system to see if a car was used to commit a crime.

“The new technology will be activated by the electronic and communications department at the force’s general department of resources and support services,” said the police.

Read more Watch: new cameras in Ras Al Khaimah to catch drivers jumping lanes

“It will read the number plates of the vehicles, detect violations and issue fines in a more effective procedure that will save time and effort of traffic officers, and improve traffic control.”

Police said the scheme is part of smart services introduced to support security monitoring.

They urged motorists to pay traffic fines before November 7 to avoid further penalties.

In October last year, police installed cameras across the city's busy intersections to catch drivers who were speeding, failing to abide by lane rules, or jumping red lights.

UAE's hidden gems to visit - in pictures