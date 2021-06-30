Lorry driver ran over worker after text message, court hears

DUBAI // A lorry driver responding to a text message he received on a system installed by his employer accidentally ran over a man and killed him at Jebel Ali Port, the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours was told.

AF, 45, from the Philippines, was charged by prosecutors with accidentally causing the death of a person after failing to be vigilant while driving a heavy vehicle.

The incident happened on December 22. The defendant and the victim worked for Dubai World. The victim, a 23-year-old Pakistani, worked as field supervisor and the nature of his job included checking lorry loads.

MM, 24, an Indian lift operator, testified that the system installed in all Dubai World lorries provides the drivers with shipment loading and unloading locations.

AF was waiting in line to head to a specific loading location but received a text message giving him a new location. As he turned to drive to the new location, he accidentally ran over AA.

The defendant denied the charge and said he was not guilty.

"I moved my lorry after receiving a text order to change loading location and suddenly felt the tyres of my vehicle go slightly up and down as if they passed on some solid object," said AF, adding that he immediately stopped the lorry. "I saw the man lying down and don't know how he got there."

He said that he had previously seen AA behind another lorry checking its load's number.

The forensics report said the cause of death was a crushed skull and bleeding on the surface of the brain.

The next hearing will be on July 23.

[ salamir@thenational.ae ]

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

