Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife jailed for 17 years in latest corruption case

A ‌Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison ​each in a corruption case involving the underpriced purchase of luxury state gifts, the court and Khan's lawyers said.

The latest conviction adds to a series of legal troubles for Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, and is serving a 14-year sentence in a separate land corruption case.

He faces dozens of cases filed since he was removed ‍from office in 2022, ranging from corruption ‍to anti-terrorism and state secrets charges. Khan has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, which his party says ⁠are politically motivated.

"The court announced the sentence without hearing the defence and sentenced 17 years imprisonment to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi with heavy fines," Khan's family lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer told Reuters.

They were given 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Pakistan's penal code for criminal breach of trust and a further seven years under anti-corruption laws, the special court of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency said in its verdict. Khan's jail term from Saturday's ruling would begin after he has served the 14 years from the land case, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

The case relates to luxury watches gifted to Khan by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during official visits, which prosecutors said Khan and his wife then purchased from the state at a heavily discounted price in breach of Pakistan's gift rules. Mr Tarrar said the purchase resulted in losses of several million rupees for the state.

Zulfi Bukhari, a representative for Khan, ⁠said the verdict "ignores basic principles of justice" and turns the process into "a ​tool for selective prosecution". Khan has told ‍his legal team to appeal the decision at the Islamabad High Court, Salman Safdar, another one of his lawyers, told reporters outside the jail where ⁠the trials ‌were being held, Geo News said.

Another state gifts conviction

The case is separate from an earlier state gifts prosecution linked to Khan's ⁠August 2023 arrest. Earlier sentences of 14 years for Khan and seven years for Bushra Bibi ⁠were later suspended on appeal. The couple deny wrongdoing.

The cases are commonly known in Pakistan as the Toshakhana cases, referring to the state repository where gifts received by public officials are deposited.

Following the verdict, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced plans for protests across Punjab on Sunday.

Khan's party also says routine family and legal visits have been blocked in recent weeks despite court orders. Authorities deny any mistreatment and say he is receiving all facilities available to prisoners.

Khan, a former cricket star, remains one of Pakistan's most polarising figures, with his legal battles unfolding as PTI remains sidelined from power.

Golden Shoe top five (as of March 1): Harry Kane, Tottenham, Premier League, 24 goals, 48 points

Edinson Cavani, PSG, Ligue 1, 24 goals, 48 points

Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Serie A, 23 goals, 46 points

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Premier League, 23 goals, 46 points

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, La Liga, 22 goals, 44 points

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

How to get exposure to gold Although you can buy gold easily on the Dubai markets, the problem with buying physical bars, coins or jewellery is that you then have storage, security and insurance issues. A far easier option is to invest in a low-cost exchange traded fund (ETF) that invests in the precious metal instead, for example, ETFS Physical Gold (PHAU) and iShares Physical Gold (SGLN) both track physical gold. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF invests directly in mining companies. Alternatively, BlackRock Gold & General seeks to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through an actively managed portfolio of gold mining, commodity and precious-metal related shares. Its largest portfolio holdings include gold miners Newcrest Mining, Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines and the NewMont Goldcorp. Brave investors could take on the added risk of buying individual gold mining stocks, many of which have performed wonderfully well lately. London-listed Centamin is up more than 70 per cent in just three months, although in a sign of its volatility, it is down 5 per cent on two years ago. Trans-Siberian Gold, listed on London's alternative investment market (AIM) for small stocks, has seen its share price almost quadruple from 34p to 124p over the same period, but do not assume this kind of runaway growth can continue for long However, buying individual equities like these is highly risky, as their share prices can crash just as quickly, which isn't what what you want from a supposedly safe haven.