Imran Khan granted bail in corruption case, says lawyer

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by a court in Islamabad on Wednesday in a land ownership corruption case, his lawyer said on social media platform X.

The former cricketer was indicted on charges that he and his wife were given land by a property developer when Mr Khan was prime minister, in exchange for illegal favours.

Mr Khan, who denies the charges, had filed a bail application before the Islamabad High Court.

The 71-year-old has been in jail since August last year, and despite the bail, will not be immediately released as he is serving sentences related to two other cases.

الحمداللّٰہ ۔اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ۔ القادر یونیورسٹی کیس میں عمران خان صاحب کی درخواست ضمانت منظور۔

دس لاکھ کے مچلکے جمع کروانے کا حکم۔

انشاء اللّٰہ بہت جلد ہمارا لیڈر ہمارے درمیان ہوگا۔ — Ali Ijaz Buttar (@aliijazbuttar) May 15, 2024

The decision gives some relief to Mr Khan who has seen legal and political challenges after his relations turned sour with the nation’s powerful military that led to his removal from power in a parliamentary vote in 2022.

Mr Khan has been in jail since August after he was found guilty in four different cases, from corruption to misuse of power and violating the Islamic wedding rules. He denies all the charges.

Though the former sportsman was not eligible to participate in national elections in February, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed candidates unexpectedly won the most parliamentary seats after a vote marred by allegations of rigging.