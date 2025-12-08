IMF approves Pakistan reviews, unlocking $1.2bn in funds

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved Pakistan's two loan reviews, unlocking about $1.2 billion.

The fund's executive board said Pakistan's commitment to implementing the programme has helped to keep stability and improve financing conditions despite the devastating floods this year.

The approval cleared the way for the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion under Pakistan's 37-month Extended Fund Facility, in addition to about another $200 million from its Resilience and Sustainability Facility programme.

The IMF approved Pakistan's $7 billion EFF programme in 2024 and its $1.4 billion RSF – the fund's programme to support countries' economic resilience against climate vulnerabilities – in May.

It said said Pakistan has made “significant progress” in stabilising its economy since the introduction of the EFF programme. It also said it expects inflation on food prices due to the floods to be temporary.

“Pakistan’s reform implementation under the EFF arrangement has helped preserve macroeconomic stability in the face of several recent shocks,” IMF deputy managing director Nigel Clarke said in a statement.

Mr Clarke also noted Pakistan's commitment to build fiscal policy credibility by sticking with its fiscal primary balance target for next year while also addressing relief needs from the flooding.

“Reducing Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, which has been underscored by the recent floods, will enhance macroeconomic and fiscal sustainability,” he said.

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in the debris of collapsed houses after torrential rain in northern Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. AFP The storm that caused heavy rain and flooding in northern Pakistan killed at least 20 people on Monday, local officials said. AFP Residents wade through a flooded street in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The unusually intense monsoon season has left more than 250 people dead in recent days. AFP Residents and rescue workers search through the debris of this collapsed house. AFP Men retrieve a motorbike from a thick layer of mud. Reuters Local residents assess a damaged house in Buner district. AP A man clears water from a home flooded in Peshawar. EPA Vendors take shelter under an umbrella during the monsoon rains in Peshawar. EPA People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris following a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley. AFP Floodwater flows near a damaged market. AFP People walk past damaged vehicles and scattered debris. AFP People walk past scattered debris. AFP A firetruck submerged in floodwater. AP A boy clears debris next to the Swat river. EPA People survey damage caused by the flash floods. EPA Injured victims receive treatment at a hospital in Daggar. AP Residents recover belongings from the remains of a damaged home. Reuters Local residents navigate through muddy streets. AP A river overflowing in Mingora. AP

The IMF approved of Pakistan's $7 billion bailout package in 2024 to help support the country's struggling economy. The programme includes policies and reforms aimed at structural challenges and strengthening Pakistan's macroeconomic stability.

Other key pillars of the programme include pushing for reforms to boost competition and address state-owned enterprises, develop human capital and restore the viability of its energy sector.

The fund also approved its $1.4 billion RSF with Pakistan in May to strengthen climate resilience.

The Washington-based lender said the latest approvals bring total disbursement under the two programmes to about $3.3 billion.

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Fresh faces in UAE side Khalifa Mubarak (24) An accomplished centre-back, the Al Nasr defender’s progress has been hampered in the past by injury. With not many options in central defence, he would bolster what can be a problem area. Ali Salmeen (22) Has been superb at the heart of Al Wasl’s midfield these past two seasons, with the Dubai club flourishing under manager Rodolfo Arrubarrena. Would add workrate and composure to the centre of the park. Mohammed Jamal (23) Enjoyed a stellar 2016/17 Arabian Gulf League campaign, proving integral to Al Jazira as the capital club sealed the championship for only a second time. A tenacious and disciplined central midfielder. Khalfan Mubarak (22) One of the most exciting players in the UAE, the Al Jazira playmaker has been likened in style to Omar Abdulrahman. Has minimal international experience already, but there should be much more to come. Jassim Yaqoub (20) Another incredibly exciting prospect, the Al Nasr winger is becoming a regular contributor at club level. Pacey, direct and with an eye for goal, he would provide the team’s attack an extra dimension.

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000 social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - the specs: Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto Power: 1,600hp Torque: 1,600Nm 0-100kph in 2.4seconds 0-200kph in 5.8 seconds 0-300kph in 12.1 seconds Top speed: 440kph Price: Dh13,200,000

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - the specs: Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto Power: 1,500hp Torque: 1,600Nm 0-100kph in 2.3 seconds 0-200kph in 5.5 seconds 0-300kph in 11.8 seconds Top speed: 350kph Price: Dh13,600,000

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Australia tour of Pakistan March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Danilo (16'), Bernardo Silva (34'), Fernandinho (72') Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Ulloa (20')