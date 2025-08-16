Flash floods in Pakistan leave more than 300 dead over two days

Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 321 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The majority of deaths, 307, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, with the dead including 15 women and 13 children. At least 23 others were injured.

The provincial rescue agency said that about 2,000 rescue workers were recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts where rain was still hampering efforts.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances," Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rescue agency, said.

"Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions," he added.

People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris following a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley, in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. AFP Floodwater flows near a damaged market. The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 321 people in the last 48 hours, disaster agencies said on August 16. AFP People walk past damaged vehicles and scattered debris. AFP People walk past scattered debris. AFP A firetruck submerged in floodwater. AP A boy clears debris next to the Swat river. EPA People survey damage caused by the flash floods. EPA Injured victims receive treatment at a hospital in Daggar. AP Residents recover belongings from the remains of a damaged home. Reuters Local residents navigate through muddy streets. AP A river overflowing in Mingora. AP

"They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

The meteorological department issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's north-west and urged people to take "precautionary measures".

Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, the national disaster authority said. Authorities in India-administered Kashmir on Friday reported at least 60 deaths, with dozens more missing, after a cloudburst caused flash floods that swept through a village.

Another five people, including two pilots, were killed when a local government helicopter crashed due to bad weather during a relief mission on Friday.

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction.

Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, a representative of the national disaster agency, said this year's monsoon season began earlier than usual and was expected to end later.

"The next 15 days ... the intensity of the monsoon will further exacerbate," he said.

Like 'doomsday'

"I heard a loud noise as if the mountain was sliding. I rushed outside and saw the entire area shaking, like it was the end of the world," said Azizullah, a resident of Buner district, where there have been dozens of deaths and injuries.

"I thought it was doomsday," he said.

"The ground was trembling due to the force of the water, and it felt like death was staring me in the face."

In Bajaur, a tribal district abutting Afghanistan, a crowd gathered around an excavator digging through a mud-soaked hill.

On Friday, funeral prayers began in a paddock nearby, with people grieving in front of several bodies covered by blankets.

The torrential rains that have pounded Pakistan since the start of the summer monsoon, described as "unusual" by authorities, have killed more than 600 people.

In July, Punjab, home to nearly half of Pakistan's 255 million people, recorded 73 per cent more rainfall than the previous year and more deaths than in the entire previous monsoon.

Pakistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its population is contending with extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

Monsoon floods in 2022 submerged a third of the country and killed around 1,700 people.

Another villager in Buner said locals kept on searching through the rubble throughout the night.

"The entire area is reeling from profound trauma," said Saifullah Khan, a schoolteacher .

"We still have no clear idea who in this small village is alive and who is dead," he added.

"I help retrieve the bodies of the children I taught, I keep wondering what kind of trial nature has imposed on these kids."

