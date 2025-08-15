Dozens killed and missing in Kashmir flash flood

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens are missing after torrents of water and mud driven by intense rain swamped an village in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, a senior disaster management official told AFP.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

“The news is grim,” Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a statement, reporting a “cloudburst” of heavy rain that had hit the Kishtwar district.

Crowds gathered at a Kishtwar hospital, while some of the injured were carried on stretchers.

Mohammad Irshad, a senior disaster management official, told AFP “56 dead bodies were recovered” from the site before rescue efforts were halted for the night.

Mr Irshad said 80 people were reported missing and 300 people were rescued, “50 of whom are severely injured” and were sent to hospitals.

An injured person is being carried on a stretcher to a hospital from the site of a flash flood at a village in Kishtwar district. AFP

Local officials said the death from the flood that damaged or washed away many homes was likely to rise.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of nearby Atholi village, told AFP: “I saw at least 15 dead bodies brought to the local hospital.”

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, district commissioner of Kishtwar, said earlier that “there are chances of more dead bodies being found”.

Chisoti village, where the disaster hit, is on a Hindu pilgrimage route to Machail Mata shrine.

Rescuers inspect the site of the flash flood in Kishtwar district. AFP

Officials said a large makeshift kitchen where there were more than 100 pilgrims – who were not registered with local authorities – was washed away.

Rescue teams were facing difficulty reaching the area and soldiers also joined the effort.

The region's weather department has issued an alert for more heavy rain and floods, asking residents to remain vigilant.

Roads had already been damaged by days of heavy storms. The area lies more than 200 kilometres by road from Srinigar, the region's main city.

“Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Floods on August 5 overwhelmed the Himalayan town of Dharali in India's Uttarakhand state and buried it in mud. The likely death toll from that disaster is more than 70 but has yet to be confirmed.

People leave their village following deadly heavy rainfall in Kishtwar. Reuters

Floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency and severity.

The UN's World Meteorological Organisation said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a “distress signal” of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable.

Fixtures Wednesday 4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A) 5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A) 6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B) 8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books