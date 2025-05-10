A wholesale market in Karachi. Pakistan's inflation has been steadily declining, sliding down to 0.28 per cent last month, the lowest since the index began in 2017. EPA
A wholesale market in Karachi. Pakistan's inflation has been steadily declining, sliding down to 0.28 per cent last month, the lowest since the index began in 2017. EPA

Business

Economy

Pakistan gets approval for $1bn IMF loan

The decision unlocks an additional $1.4bn of funding under a sustainability programme

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 10, 2025