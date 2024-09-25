IMF board approves Pakistan $7bn bailout package

The <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/imf" target="_blank">International Monetary Fund</a>'s executive board on Wednesday approved a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/12/pakistan-and-imf-reach-7bn-aid-deal/" target="_blank">$7 billion bailout package</a> to help support the country's struggling economy. The board said the 37-month programme “will require sound policies and reforms” to support Islamabad's efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability, “address deep structural challenges and create conditions for a stronger, more inclusive and resilient growth”. As part of the agreement, the Washington-based multilateral lender announced an immediate disbursement of a$1 billion. It is the 24th bailout Pakistan has received since joining the IMF in 1950. The deal was first reached in July, pending the IMF's board approval. Islamabad said the most recent programme should be considered the last it will receive. While Pakistan has made some progress in restoring economic stability and taming inflation, the fund said Islamabad's “vulnerabilities and structural challenges remain formidable”. “A difficult business environment, weak governance and an outsize role of the state hinder investment, which remains very low compared to peers, while the tax base remains too narrow to ensure tax fairness, fiscal sustainability and meet Pakistan’s large social and development spending needs,” the IMF said in a statement. The IMF noted that, in particular, there has not been enough investment in health and education to tackle persistent poverty. “Without a concerted adjustment and reform effort, Pakistan risks falling further behind its peers,” the fund said. The IMF said inadequate investment in infrastructure and “limited economic potential” also leave Pakistan vulnerable to the economic impact of climate change. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/09/27/pakistan-flood-recovery-funds-lag-far-behind-goal-un-chief-says/" target="_blank">Catastrophic flooding</a> in 2022 – as well as a lethargic bureaucracy and sagging economy – nearly caused Pakistan to default on its loans before it secured another IMF bailout. The most recent programme also includes reforms to broaden the tax base, strengthen competition, ensure a level investment field, enhance human capital and increase social protection.