Abu Dhabi's hunting exhibition to feature the region's finest falcons

Some of the region's finest falcons will be on show at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition this year.

Adihex, which returns to Abu Dhabi after taking an enforced break in 2020 because of Covid-19, plays a significant role in transforming the sport of falconry in the region, to a point where most falconers are using captive-bred falcons instead of captured wild falcons.

The 18th annual event will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from September 27 to October 3.

The fair drew more than 100,000 visitors in 2019.

This year's Adihex will run for an entire week as part of plans to further boost its popularity.

The interest in the sport, which is deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, is growing with the establishment of more falcon breeding facilities around the world to meet demand.

Breeders and dealers of captive-bred falcons from various countries – whether they were regular attendees of previous events or new – have been asked to confirm their participation and secure a time slot in the daily falcon auction. Organisers are expecting high demand this year.

The event provides breeders and merchants of captive-bred falcons the opportunity to sell their falcons directly to thousands of falconers.

Adihex comes at an important time in the UAE falconry calendar, marking the end of one hunting season and the associated falconry competitions, and the start of another.

Falconers will have the opportunity to buy from the best falcon breeding farms around the world for the local and regional events to come, as well as using them to practise falconry in nature reserves that allow it.

Organisers said the use of captive-bred falcons in falconry reduced the pressure on wild falcons and increased their numbers.

Abu Dhabi's research has also helped in improving falcon breeds to become stronger and more immune to fungi and diseases.