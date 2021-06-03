Coronavirus: UAE records 1,989 new cases

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes are key to curbing the pandemic

UAE HEALTH CORONAVIRUS COVID19 VACCINATION A Dubai ambulance worker is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in Dubai. EPA (EPA)

The National
Jun 3, 2021

The UAE recorded 1,989 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

It takes the country's total number of infections to 576,947.

Another 1,960 people beat the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 556,549.

Three more people died to take the death toll to 1,689.

The figures came after 230,728 tests were carried out.

Read More
Coronavirus: researchers identify 'hot spots' on virus where mutations likely to occur
Rich countries urged to close ‘vaccine gap’ to stop new variants taking hold

Daily cases hit an eight-week high last Friday of 2,236, but they have dropped since.

Infections have reduced sharply since reaching about 4,000 a day in January.

In the UAE, mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes are key to curbing the pandemic.

The UAE's vaccine drive has reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population.

At the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday authorities said the country had crossed a crucial threshold.

Officials said "81.93 per cent of the total eligible category – people over 16 – have been vaccinated".

Updated: June 3rd 2021, 10:05 AM
Key figures in the life of the fort

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn.

Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

UAE Premiership

Results
Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons
Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes

Fixture
Friday, March 29, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, The Sevens, Dubai

Company: Instabug

Founded: 2013

Based: Egypt, Cairo

Sector: IT

Employees: 100

Stage: Series A

Investors: Flat6Labs, Accel, Y Combinator and angel investors

 

