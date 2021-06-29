Coronavirus: 70-year-old UAE expat tells of recovery after falling critically ill

Living a healthy lifestyle is what Abdul Raheem Salam believes helped him beat the Covid-19 after spending more than a month in the intensive care unit.

The 70-year-old Indian expat contracted the virus on April 24 and had pneumonia in both lungs, causing severe breathlessness.

Mr Salam, a school bus driver who moved to the UAE in 1986, was due to return to his home country this year for retirement, but was held back due to his illness and travel restrictions.

Doctors gave him the good news about his recovery on Thursday, however, he must remain on an oxygen tank because of the lung damage caused by the coronavirus.

“I’ve always tried to keep healthy,” Mr Salam told The National on the day of his recovery.

“I moved out of my house in India when I was 23 and I had very little money, so I ate very little. When I moved here, I was trying to be as healthy as possible by eating nutritious meals and keeping fit.”

Mr Salam has 35 days in the intensive care unit. Courtesy: Prime Hospital

Mr Salam, who has been in the hospital for 35 days so far, did not have any pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. Studies have shown diabetic patients and those suffering from obesity are more vulnerable to the virus.

As of May 28, the UAE had a total of 32,532 registered cases. More than two million tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak started.

There have been 16,685 recoveries and 258 deaths so far.

Dr Dirar Abduallah, the head of the ICU at Prime Hospital, said Mr Salam was placed on a ventilator for the first five days he was admitted.

“He had come in very sick and with pneumonia in both of his lungs, so we immediately suspected that he had Covid-19 because these illnesses are special features of the virus.

“We gave him oxygen and put him on the ventilator, but the virus had consumed 50 per cent of his lungs. We gave him antiviral medications.”

Dr Abduallah said his health gradually started improving, but he remains dependent on a small dose of oxygen.

Mr Salam has developed clots in his lungs’ blood vessels because of the virus and has to take blood thinners for the next few months.

“He is ready to go home now but has to continue taking the oxygen,” said Dr Abduallah.

“What helped him was that he didn’t have any pre-existing conditions apart from elderly age.”

Dr Dirar Abduallah, the head of the ICU at Prime Hospital. Courtesy: Prime Hospital

Mr Salam’s wife and two daughters live in India and he shares accommodation in Dubai with other drivers.

He will be returning to his home country once he is well enough to fly and manages to get a seat on a repatriation flight.

Dr Abduallah said Mr Salam was the oldest critical patient his hospital has seen since the outbreak started in the country.

He said majority of the patients in the ICU are 38 and in their 40s.

“We also received many people in their 20s who had mild to moderate symptoms,” added Dr Abduallah.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

FIXTURES Fixtures for Round 15 (all times UAE) Friday

Inter Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)

Saturday

Atalanta v Verona (6pm)

Udinese v Napoli (9pm)

Lazio v Juventus (11.45pm)

Sunday

Lecce v Genoa (3.30pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (6pm)

SPAL v Brescia (6pm)

Torino v Fiorentina (6pm)

Sampdoria v Parma (9pm)

Bologna v AC Milan (11.45pm)

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90+1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

Employment lawyer Meriel Schindler of Withers Worldwide shares her tips on achieving equal pay



Do your homework

Make sure that you are being offered a fair salary. There is lots of industry data available, and you can always talk to people who have come out of the organisation. Where I see people coming a cropper is where they haven’t done their homework.



Don’t be afraid to negotiate

It’s quite standard to negotiate if you think an offer is on the low side. The job is unlikely to be withdrawn if you ask for money, and if that did happen I’d question whether you want to work for an employer who is so hypersensitive.



Know your worth

Women tend to be a bit more reticent to talk about their achievements. In my experience they need to have more confidence in their own abilities – men will big up what they’ve done to get a pay rise, and to compete women need to turn up the volume.



Work together

If you suspect men in your organisation are being paid more, look your boss in the eye and say, “I want you to assure me that I’m paid equivalent to my peers”. If you’re not getting a straight answer, talk to your peer group and consider taking direct action to fix inequality.

