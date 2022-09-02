UAE reports 445 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 445 new Covid-19 cases on Friday after an additional 241,791 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,016,324.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 576 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 995,474.

More than 184 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and on Wednesday they fell below 500 for the first time in three months.

Authorities announced new Covid-19 safety rules last week for pupils across the UAE starting their new school year on Monday.

While nearly all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, teachers and pupils are still required to wear masks indoors.