UAE daily Covid-19 cases fall below 500 for first time in three months

The UAE recorded 499 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,015,398.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 282,974 PCR tests.

Another 618 people beat the virus, pushing the recoveries total to 994,358.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since August 19, and the toll remained at 2,341.

More than 184 million PCR tests have been carried out to date and nearly 25 million vaccines have been administered.

Case numbers have been on the decline and this is the first time UAE authorities have reported fewer than 500 cases since June 1.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi announced it will host a study into the effectiveness of an antibody therapy created by AstraZeneca over the next 15 months.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City hospital in Abu Dhabi, will conduct a real-world evidence study on Evusheld. The treatment is designed to help to prevent patients with poor immune systems from contracting Covid-19.