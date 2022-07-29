Some Abu Dhabi pharmacies allowed to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Some Abu Dhabi pharmacies are now allowed to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests, it was announced on Friday.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said the Sinopharm vaccine will be provided free of charge to those who are eligible and over the age of 18.

PCR tests will be offered at pharmacies for Dh40 ($10.9) under the programme that came into force on this week, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

This is the same charge as for PCR tests at existing Abu Dhabi test centres.

Pharmacies must first complete a course certified by the department to administer vaccinations. After successful completion, the pharmacies receive authorisation, which is then added to their licence.

The department said it will provide the list of licensed pharmacies through its website.

In Abu Dhabi, outlets currently licensed to administer vaccines and PCR tests are: Al Manara Pharmacy in Yas Mall and Al Thiqa Al Almyiah Pharmacy, at Zayed The First Street.

In Al Ain, outlets of Al Ain Pharmacy at Al Ain Mall, Al Hili and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium are also licensed to offer these services.

The programme will later expand to offer other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines, said officials.

The department is encouraging pharmacies that wish to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests to apply through the Abu Dhabi government services website, Tamm.

“By administering the Covid-19 vaccination and providing PCR tests in pharmacies, we will provide community members with convenient access to important healthcare services which fall in line with the safety measures undertaken by Abu Dhabi in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

“We encourage more pharmacies to take part in the national vaccination efforts to ensure this service reaches all the community.”

In June, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said “100 per cent of the target groups in the country” have been vaccinated.

To date, 24,922,054 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Emirates.

