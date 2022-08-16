When does the new school year start in the UAE?

The summer holidays will be over in a couple of weeks, with pupils across the UAE returning to school.

Most children in the Emirates broke up for the summer holidays at the beginning of July, and now parents are gearing up for the start of the new school year.

For most pupils, the 2022-23 academic year starts at the end of August.

When does the new 2022 school term start in the UAE?

Private and public pupils return to school on Monday, August 29.

Pupils at Gems Education schools will have a staggered return to classes, starting on this date.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

In the coming academic year, pupils will attend school for 188 days.

When did schools break up for summer 2022?

Dates varied across the country, but schools broke up within a week of each other, with most terms finishing in the first week of July.

What are the school term dates in the UAE for 2022-23?

In 2020, authorities announced the academic calendar for the next three years at all public and private schools. This would allow families to plan holidays well in advance, officials said.

Pupils will attend school for 188 days in the 2022-23 school year. This is two days longer than last year, for both public and private schools.

Winter break is set to last from December 11 to January 1, 2023, while the spring break is from March 26 until April 13.

Bus fares are expected to go up at some schools, because of rising fuel costs.

All pupils in UAE public schools will have new uniforms for the new academic year. The Emirates Schools Establishment, the public schools regulator, has introduced standard clothing, which will be available from August 15.