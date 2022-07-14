When do I need my next Covid vaccine booster shot?

While a new wave of Covid-19 infections, driven by two sub-variants, has led to a surge in cases around the world, after a recent increase cases in the UAE have started to decline again.

The earlier rise in the emirates saw the validity period of the Al Hosn Green Pass app reduced to two weeks to curb the spread of infection. Previously, a negative PCR result from a vaccinated person would turn the pass green for 30 days.

As the UK starts discussing the need for autumn boosters, when should UAE residents get their next dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

The National explains.

When are you eligible for another dose?

In February, authorities urged citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi to get a fourth Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccine.

.@ADPHC_AE issues a reminder of Covid-19 booster doses available #inAbuDhabi. Eligible citizens and residents can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on Alhosn app. pic.twitter.com/vK8HBDtzXQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 8, 2022

These people were eligible, according to the rules:

People who have had two or three doses of Sinopharm can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer six months after the last dose they received.

Those who have had two doses of Sinopharm and one Pfizer-BioNTech booster can receive a booster dose of Pfizer six months after the last dose they received.

After having two or three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech people can receive a booster dose of Pfizer after a gap of six months.

High-risk people can receive a booster dose three months after their last shot.

People not eligible for another dose of any vaccine are those who have received two shots of Sinopharm and two of Pfizer-BioNTech.

In Dubai, The National was told by the DHA helpline that If you have had three doses of Pfizer, or two of Sinopharm and two of Pfizer, that you do not need any additional shots.

Is the government advising people to get the fourth dose?

Yes, in February authorities in Abu Dhabi said a fourth shot would enhance public safety. It is not mandatory.

People who had a third vaccine more than six months ago do not yet have to get another shot to maintain their green pass status.

It’s been almost a year since I received my last shot, which was my fourth vaccine, a second Pfizer after two Sinopharm. Can I get a fifth?

It is not recommended. And some centres are reportedly refusing to administer a fifth dose.

But others are allowing it with the express permission of a doctor after a medical evaluation.