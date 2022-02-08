Abu Dhabi makes fourth doses of Pfizer and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines available

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has said that fully vaccinated citizens and residents should consider getting a fourth Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccine.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said eligible people can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on the Al Hosn app.

It was not made clear if those eligible for a fourth dose will be required to take it to maintain their green status, or if the third dose will remain sufficient.

Here is a list of the categories:

People who have had two or three doses of Sinopharm: can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer six months after the last dose they received.

Those who have had two doses of Sinophram and a booster of Pfizer: can receive a booster dose of Pfizer six months after the last dose they received.

After getting two or three doses of Pfizer: people can receive a booster dose of Pfizer after a gap of six months.

High-risk people: can receive a booster dose three months after their third injection.

As of now, there is no fifth dose for people who have received two doses of Sinopharm and two of Pfizer, an officer at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre told The National.

Free Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are available at designated centres.

On February 2, authorities announced that children over 5 can now have the Pfizer vaccine.

The Ministry of Health will make the shots available for children across the Emirates.

The authorities approved the drug for that age group in November 2021 but appointments were not available until now. Dubai began offering the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this week.

Unvaccinated children can receive two doses 21 days apart, as adults do.

Children aged 3 to 12 can still take Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine.