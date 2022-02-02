UAE to offer Pfizer-BionTech's Covid vaccine to children over 5

Children over 5 can now take the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as a new nationwide campaign gets under way.

The Ministry of Health will make the shots available for children across the Emirates.

The authorities approved the drug for that age group in November 2021 but appointments were not available until now. Dubai began offering the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this week.

Quote It's a milder dose than the ones we got so I'm very comfortable. It'll be safe to travel now Len Apie, Dubai parent

Speaking at a weekly televised briefing on Wednesday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, said children aged 3 to 12 can still take Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated children would receive two doses 21 days apart, as adults do.

Dr Al Hosani encouraged parents to take their children for the shots for their own protection and that of others in the community.

Remote learning largely ended this week when children of secondary school age returned to classes in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

In Dubai and Sharjah, private schools went back in early January but there have been periodic closures of year groups due to outbreaks in schools or the wider community.

Parents get children vaccinated before half-term travel

On Wednesday, parents in Dubai said they were keen to have their children vaccinated before they flew abroad for half-term.

Len Apie, from the Philippines, took Lewis, 9, and Clark, 6, to the Dubai Health Authority clinic in Oud Metha.

“Today is the first day that they are offering vaccines to such young children and we just rushed. It's a milder dose than the ones we got so I'm very comfortable. It'll be safe to travel now,” Ms Apie said.

Vinita Bhatia, from India, was checking how busy the centre was before bringing in her son, Harshad, 10.

“I've been thinking of getting him vaccinated for some time now. It'll just be safe if we decide to travel,” she said.

