UAE making 'rapid recovery' as public back Covid vaccination and testing

UAE continues to roll out vaccines at a rapid pace - administering more than 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE is making a "rapid recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic as intensive vaccination and testing campaigns help to reduce infections to their lowest levels in a year.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the health sector, said the country's death rates from the virus was among the lowest in the world.

During the UAE's weekly coronavirus briefing, she said a high uptake of vaccines and rigorous screening, combined with public support for safety measures, were helping to guide the country back towards normality.

Dr Hosani said new global statistics demonstrated that the Emirates was leading the way in safeguarding the health of the public.

Figures from Our World in Data - a respected international data index - ranked the UAE first for the percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at 81.55 per cent.

According to the statistics the Emirates was placed first for doses administered per 100 people.

The UAE has the fifth lowest Covid-19 death rate in the world, according to the data.

It came in third for the number of PCR tests conducted per 1,000 people.

"The UAE is experiencing a rapid recovery from the pandemic," said Dr Al Hosani.

"We see the fruit of these efforts through the results and data that indicate a significant decrease in the incidence of Covid-19 in the country, as it has decreased by 60 per cent compared to last August, thus registering the lowest percentage in the number of infections in a year."

Booster shots bolster immunity

Dr Al Hosani urged members of the public eligible for a third dose of a vaccine - given six months after the second shot - to receive it.

She said the introduction of the booster doses had helped to reduce daily case numbers.

"These doses greatly enhanced immunity, thus reducing the number of cases we are witnessing at the present time," she said.

"We recommend that individuals who are eligible for the booster dose be sure to take it on time."

Call for public to receive flu jab

Dubai on Monday introduced a vaccination campaign before the flu season.

Dr Al Hosani stressed the importance of taking the flu jab, particularly for children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

"We recommend that members of the community take the seasonal influenza vaccination, and we also remind you of the importance of taking the initiative to vaccinate against Covid-19. The recommended interval between influenza vaccination and Covid-19 vaccination is two weeks," she said.

"The seasonal flu season coincides with a pandemic. The symptoms of both diseases are very similar."

Public praised for support

The senior health official hailed the public for their role in reducing infection rates by adhering to safety measures and backing the country's vaccination strategy.

"The commitment of the public to all precautionary measures reflects our care for ourselves, our loved ones and our society," she said.

"It is of the utmost important to protect ourselves against the spread of Covid 19.

"We appreciate your commitment and awareness in the past period."

The UAE reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 399 recoveries on Tuesday.

Daily infections peaked at close to 4,000 in early February.