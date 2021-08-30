UAE's seven-day Covid-19 case average falls below 1,000 for first time in 11 months

The UAE reported 993 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections to 717,374.

Daily cases remained below 1,000 for the seventh day in a row.

It is the first time the country's seven-day rolling average has fallen below 1,000 since October 1, 2020.

Another 1,501 people beat the virus, raising the recovery tally to 703,603.

Health officials said an additional 321,470 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The country has carried out more than 74.4 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

One patient died in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,039.

There are 11,732 active cases in the country, a figure which has fallen steadily due to a recent trend of recoveries exceeding new cases.

Mass screening and a nationwide vaccination drive have been key to the UAE's efforts to overcome the pandemic.

More than 18 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public.

More than three-quarters of the public have received two doses of a vaccine.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said residents of the emirate who received their second shot of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine more than six months ago must have a booster dose by September 20.

People who have received two doses of the vaccine are considered fully vaccinated, but if the second was not administered within the past six months, they must have a third shot.

The booster is required to enhance immunity and there is a 30-day grace period in which to take it, the committee said.

From September 20, people who have not had the booster shot will not be able to enter public places that require green status on Al Hosn, the UAE’s official Covid-19 app.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

