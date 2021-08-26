Back to school: How to check your Al Hosn status if app isn't accessible

From Friday, August 20, the UAE's Al Hosn app will act as a health pass to secure entry to public places in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Khushnam Bhandari / The National

UAE authorities have introduced several new ways to gain access to the Covid-19 data held on the Al Hosn app.

Testing and vaccination information is held on the app, and updates automatically every time a person has a Covid-19 PCR or DPI test, or a vaccine injection.

Residents are required to download the app on their smartphone to gain access to many public areas, including malls, hotels and schools in Abu Dhabi and some of the other emirates.

Tourists are also encouraged to add the software to their phone, in order to upload their vaccine certificate and move freely around Abu Dhabi's attractions.

Here are some alternative services you can use to access testing and vaccination information held on @AlHosnApp, in order to help keep the community safe and healthy. #OurGoalIsYourSafety pic.twitter.com/pCtSmH966c — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 26, 2021

The new services enable health or security officials to check the status of a person, without the need to see the app on a smartphone. Instead they can check online, or via SMS, or by using a quick code dialled on the person's phone.

The service could be used by schools to confirm the status of their pupils, or by office managers to check the vaccination status of their employees. All that is needed is the person's Emirates ID number or Unified ID number.

The Unified ID Number is a six-digit number automatically assigned to anyone who enters the UAE.

How to use the new Al Hosn services

Use a USSD or quick code - dial *48*, then enter the Emirates ID number or UID followed by # Etisalat users can send an SMS - send the letter R and either the Emirates ID number or UID in an SMS to 6336 Everyone can also access the Al Hosn app via the website m.alhosnapp.ae

How to use the Al Hosn app