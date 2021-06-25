Dubai Police fly woman to hospital after her health deteriorates

European woman was on a flight that had to be cancelled

Dubai Police airlifted the European woman to Rashid Hospital after her health condition dramatically deteriorated. Courtesy: Dubai Police
A European woman in need of urgent treatment was flown by helicopter to Rashid Hospital in Dubai after her health condition deteriorated.

The unnamed woman whose age and nationality were not disclosed was on board a plane to seek treatment in another country.

“She was involved in a traffic accident and her family had intended to send her abroad for treatment,” said Col Ali Al Muhairi, director of Dubai Police Air Wing.

"Unfortunately, during the flight, her condition became critical and required an immediate medical intervention.”

The plane returned to Al Maktoum International Airport where the Air Wing team and medical crews were waiting.

She was immediately flown to Rashid Hospital for urgent treatment in co-operation with Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services.

It was not revealed when the incident happened.

“Dubai Police Air Wing routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring,” Col Al Muhairi said.

