Abu Dhabi Police fly ill Covid-19 patient from Delma Island

A Covid-19 patient in need of urgent hospital treatment was flown by helicopter from a remote Abu Dhabi island to the capital.

Abu Dhabi Police's air wing carried the seriously-ill Asian man from Delma Island in an isolation capsule to protect others on board.

The resident, who is in his 50s, was taken to Al Rahba Hospital, one of Abu Dhabi’s main hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

“Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Operations Room had received a report… stating that a person had contracted coronavirus on Delma Island and needed care,” the force said.

“The air ambulance took off immediately and provided him with the necessary medical care while he was transferred by helicopter from Dalma Island to Al Rahba Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.”

The capsules, unveiled last year, help ensure paramedics and those transferring patients are protected from exposure to the virus, the force said.

Delma Island is located about 40 kilometres off the coast and about 290km to the west of Abu Dhabi city.

The former pearl diving hub is one of the oldest known settlements in the UAE.

Today it is home to about 10,000 people, many of whom work as fishermen or on the island's farms.

Abu Dhabi's door-to-door Covid-19 testing squad

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

