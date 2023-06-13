President Sheikh Mohamed discusses UAE progress in talks with Vice President

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday explored ways to bolster the UAE's development during high-level talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The two leaders discussed the country's progress and the well-being of its people at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

The two men regularly come together to help shape the future of the nation.

They met at Qasr Al Bahr last month, during which they spoke with guests at the majlis.

They were joined at their latest meeting by a number of ministers, sheikhs and senior officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.