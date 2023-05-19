Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrives at Arab League summit in Jeddah

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has arrived at the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

Official news agency Wam reported that Sheikh Mansour and his delegation were greeted by Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, and several senior officials.

In the royal hall, Sheikh Mansour had a friendly conversation with Prince Khalid bin Faisal, Governor of Makkah.

Sheikh Mansour is attending the summit on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. He leads a delegation of senior UAE officials.

Included in the delegation are Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Maryam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

The summit will gather together representatives of 22 Arab League member states for annual talks.

They are expected to pass 32 draft resolutions as part of the Arab action plan for 2023, which will lay out regional priorities and how they plan to tackle them over the coming year.