Syrian President Al Assad receives Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad has received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, in Damascus.

During the visit on Wednesday, they discussed several regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Syria and the Middle East, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Al Assad and Sheikh Abdullah discussed relations between their countries, as well as co-operation in various fields, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

The two men also discussed ways to develop economic and trade relations between the countries.

Sheikh Abdullah "affirmed the commitment and keenness of the UAE to support the efforts made to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that restores the security, stability and unity of Syria and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development, development and prosperity," Wam said.

Mr Al Assad visited the UAE in March, marking his first trip to an Arab country since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

He met UAE leaders during the visit.