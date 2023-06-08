President Sheikh Mohamed establishes New Academy for Childhood Development

A new academy aiming to offer education, training and learning programmes around child development and care was announced in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Established by President Sheikh Mohamed in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the National Academy for Childhood Development will be headquartered in the capital.

Falling under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the NACD will develop programmes related to childhood affairs, with associated awards and certificates, in line with Abu Dhabi's plans for the social sector.

Mohamed bin Zayed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a law establishing the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD). Part of @AbuDhabi_ECA, NACD will offer educational and training programmes on childhood affairs and development in the emirate. pic.twitter.com/CfmlXWA1Us — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 8, 2023

It will also conduct academic research and participate in conferences, seminars and workshops, and build partnerships with appropriate entities.

The NACD will be able to recommend developments for academic and training programmes offered in the UAE.

It will begin accepting registrations this month for the first study programme due to start in September.