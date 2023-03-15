President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE committed to providing better future for young people

The UAE remains committed to providing a sustainable and prosperous future for young people, President Sheikh Mohamed has said.

“Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow,” he said on Twitter.

“On Emirati Children’s Day, we reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to accelerating efforts aimed at securing a sustainable and prosperous future for our young people and for generations to come.”

Emirati Children's Day is celebrated every year on March 15 to raise awareness of children’s rights, including the right to health, to support their abilities, skills and talents, as well as highlight the need for them to grow in a healthy, safe and supportive environment.

It was first announced by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, in 2018.

This year's theme is “The Right of the Child to a Sustainable Environment”, and a series of events and activities have been organised across the Emirates to mark the day.

UAE network operators Etisalat and du have both changed their names to March 15-ECD to mark the day.