President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Erdogan on election victory

UAE President expresses hope that relations between the two nations will be strengthened

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. Presidential Court and Reuters
May 29, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory.

During a call on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed wished Mr Erdogan success in leading his country and achieving further progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his hope for continued co-operation to strengthen relations between the UAE and Turkey, as well as their strategic partnership.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends rule into third decade with election win

Mr Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his message of congratulations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent messages of congratulations to Mr Erdogan.

Updated: May 29, 2023, 4:10 AM
