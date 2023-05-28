Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan edges closer to presidential victory

Turkey's long-time ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to be edging closer to victory in the country's pivotal presidential election on Sunday night as vote counting in the poll drew to a close.

Both state-run Anadolu agency and Anka news agency, which is sympathetic to the opposition, gave him an edge with about 93 per cent of the votes counted.

The head of Turkey's election board said Mr Erdogan was ahead of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu at 54.47 per cent of votes, with 54.6 per cent of ballot boxes counted.

Polls closed at 5pm local time, with the counting votes happening immediately after.

In the previous vote, incumbent Mr Erdogan, who heads the Justice and Development Party (AKP) fell slightly short of the 50 per cent needed to avoid a second round run off – but five points ahead of Mr Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Voter turnout was expected to be high, although slightly lower than the 87 per cent of the first round. It is believed there was less participation of Kurdish voters on Sunday. Typically they voted for Mr Kilicdaroglu but some may have stayed away after he aligned with a far-right party in a bid to close the gap.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at polling stations abroad.

Some gathered around TV screens to watch results trickle in, although the popular Taksim Square in central Istanbul remained busy.

Orhan Yilkilmaz, 30, selling corn on the cob in the middle of Taksim as drizzle closed in, was nonchalant. "I voted for Kilicdaroglu, but how am I feeling? I don't feel anything. I don't have any excitement or fear."

"All the politicians work for themselves and why would I be concerned or excited for a politician who will never ask me how I am doing? And I am surviving."

An army of election monitors were on hand to ensure the poll is fair. After the first round, the CHP filed a complaint after alleging voting irregularities.

"There is not such a country in the world like us, where you have to vote and also protect or guard your vote. Can you imagine?" said Hasim, 50, as he painted a wall near Taksim Square.

The vote comes as the country grapples with a difficult economic situation, with inflation soaring and the Turkish lira plummeting in value against the US dollar.