President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Rashad Al Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed bilateral relations, developments in Yemen and a number of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports Yemen and its people in their pursuit of peace, stability and development.

Mr Al Alimi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people.