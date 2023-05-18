President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on election process

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the "success of the electoral process" in his country, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Mr Erdogan faces a run-off election against rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 28, after neither candidate reached the 50 per cent threshold in the first round. Mr Erdogan received 49.52 per cent of the vote.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped the elections would "serve the greater good of the Turkish people", Wam reported.

Several leaders from the region have spoken to Mr Erdogan following the election, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and the leader of Nechivran Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was willing to work with whoever won the run-off election in Turkey.

"I believe that whoever prevails in the election, whether it’s the incumbent or whether it’s the challenger, that we will continue to work with Turkey on a range of issues, whether it’s on Ukraine, on regional issues in the Middle East," he said.

Turkey is a Nato ally and "that’s going to continue regardless of who the leader of Turkey is", Mr Sullivan said.

"They had a first round, they’ll have a second round, and we will be prepared to work with whoever is the winner of the election," he said.