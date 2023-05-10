UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to visit France on Thursday

President Sheikh Mohamed will visit France on Thursday, it has been announced.

During the "working visit", Sheikh Mohamed will meet President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss the friendship and strategic co-operation between the two countries, and other issues of common concern.

"On Thursday, May 11, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will travel to Paris for a working visit," Hend Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to France, tweeted on Wednesday evening.

"This visit will be marked by a planned meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in order to consolidate the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and to strengthen bilateral co-operation in different sectors."

Le jeudi 11 mai, Son Altesse Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed, Président des Émirats arabes unis, se rendra à Paris pour une visite de travail. Cette visite sera marquée par une rencontre prévue avec le Président français Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron, afin… pic.twitter.com/QI1l8H0EJn — Ambassade des Émirats Arabes Unis à Paris (@UAEEmbassyParis) May 10, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed visited France last July, choosing the country for his first state visit.

Key energy agreements were signed during the visit as the allies strengthened their long-standing friendship.

Mr Macron welcomed Sheikh Mohamed on his landmark visit.

"I am pleased that you have chosen France to be your first state visit after being elected as President of the UAE. I appreciate your interest and realise how important it is," he said.