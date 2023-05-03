President Sheikh Mohamed meets Vietnamese Vice President

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed the long-standing ties between their nations and future joint work in investment, sustainability, economic development and food security.

Sheikh Mohamed sent his congratulations to President Vo Van Thuong on his recent election win.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Xuan discussed the coming Cop28 climate conference, which is to be held in the UAE later this year.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was looking forward to Vietnam's active participation in addressing the impact of climate change.

The UAE and Vietnam are celebrating a 30-year partnership that was established in 1993. Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Xuan welcomed the signing of an agreement to launch talks at establishing an economic partnership that would further boost relationships between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed also thanked Vietnam for its support for the UAE becoming a partner of the Association of South-East Asian Nations, stressing the nation's commitment.

Ms Xuan extended an invitation from Mr Thuong to Sheikh Mohamed to visit Vietnam, to continue their successful partnership in the future.

The meeting was attended by senior ministers and officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The reception ceremony included a guard of honour, a performance of the Vietnamese national anthem, and a 21-gun artillery salute.