Cop28 to be 'pro-climate and pro-economic growth'

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Chairman of the Cop 28 Higher Committee responsible for preparations for November's summit, convened members to discuss priorities, preparations and milestones.

In the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the responsibility of the UAE as the host country and the inclusive approach the nation has taken towards the planning and organisation of the conference, reported news agency Wam.

“Cop28 will be a significant meeting point for heads of state, business leaders, civil society, the scientific community, youth and all segments of society, as we deliberate where the world stands today on climate action, and what must be done to shift from promises to progress by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement,” he said.

During the committee meeting, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, discussed the summit presidency’s tour.

Quote We need an approach that ensures economic prosperity and energy access in parallel with emissions reductions Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate, Cop28

This included visits to India, China, Japan, Germany, France, the UK and the US.

Recent meetings included the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial in Sapporo, Japan, and the Spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

“Climate change is more than just an environmental challenge, it is also an economic issue,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber said.

“We need an approach that ensures economic prosperity and energy access in parallel with emissions reductions.

“Cop28 will be working with all stakeholders to accelerate a business-orientated approach that balances climate action with sustainable economic and social development.

“We must act together to ignite a transformational Cop28 agenda that is pro-growth, pro-climate and leaves no one behind.

“As the Cop28 Presidency continues on its global listening and engagement tour, we are calling for greater climate co-operation to accelerate progress across the core climate pillars.

“We have also been affirming the need for a just and pragmatic energy transition, and supporting reforms of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to enable more affordable, accessible and available climate finance, especially for the Global South.

“We are committed to shaping an inclusive Cop28 agenda where everyone has an opportunity to be heard and contribute to the process.”

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and the Youth Climate Champion for Cop28, shared more on the positive response to the International Youth Climate Delegate Programme, announced at last month’s Road to Cop28 event.

The gathering at Expo City Dubai brought together more than 3,000 participants from across UAE society to raise climate awareness and inspire action in the Year of Sustainability.

The Cop28 UAE Higher Committee includes ministers and government officials who represent all areas of the government, industries and sectors to co-ordinate nationwide efforts for the climate summit.

Cop 28 will take place from November 30 until 12 December 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

Road to Cop 28 launch event at Expo City Dubai: in pictures