Saudi Defence Minister says Riyadh supports UN efforts to solve Yemen conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has said Riyadh supports UN efforts towards a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

Prince Khalid's statement followed a meeting with the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al Alimi in Riyadh.

“I reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering support for the PLC and the brotherly Yemeni people, and the UN envoy's efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen that achieves peace and prosperity for Yemen,” Prince Khalid said.

This comes a month after Saudi Arabia began peace talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Sanaa, in a bid to revive a truce and reach a political solution.

Talks resulted in the first phase of prisoner exchange last month, when more than 300 prisoners were released.

Upon the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, I met with H.E the President of the PLC and members of the council. I expressed our leadership's sincere appreciation for their efforts towards promoting peace and stability for the people of Yemen.

A second round of prisoner swap talks scheduled to begin this month was postponed over a dispute about delays to prison visits.

Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy to Yemen last week urged parties to build on progress and take decisive steps towards a peaceful and comprehensive solution.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting Mr Grundberg said he was encouraged by the positive and detailed discussions he had with Yemeni and regional parties.

Mr Al Alimi has been in Saudi Arabia since last Friday, after attending the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

In its final communique, the Arab League urged support for the stalled peace effort in Yemen.

It reaffirmed international and regional efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.