Arab League calls for ‘practical steps' to end Syrian conflict

The Arab League has called for practical and immediate steps to solve the Syrian crisis and safeguard unity and sovereignty in the country, in the final communique of its summit in Jeddah on Friday.

Practical steps must “meet the aspiration of its people and rid the country of terrorism” as well as create suitable conditions for the “natural and safe number of refugees”, said the document, seen by The National.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad was given a warm welcome at the Arab League summit on Friday by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who embraced the once-shunned leader.

Arab leaders had ostracised Mr Al Assad's government after a crackdown on protesters in 2011 led to a civil war that has resulted in the deaths of more than half a million people and the displacement of millions of Syrians.

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also shook hands with Mr Al Assad.

During an address to fellow leaders, Mr Al Assad voiced hope for a new era of Arab co-operation, as his country was welcomed back to the Arab League after 12 years of suspension.

“I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction,” Mr Al Assad told the summit.

The final communique also addressed the conflict in Sudan, which began more than a month ago when two generals started fighting for control of the country, following disputes over the integration of the Rapid Support Forces militia into the army.

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan – who sent a representative to the summit – took the long-expected step on Friday of removing paramilitary RS chief Gen Mohamed Dagalo – better known as Hemedti – from his post on the ruling Sovereign Council.

The summit focused on the themes of “renewal and change”, as part of the Saudi Crown Prince’s recent efforts to realign foreign policy and engagement in the region.

Riyadh has improved its relations with Iran, restored ties with Syria and is ending the kingdom’s years-long war in Yemen.

Iran, a main backer of the Syrian government in the country's conflict, signed an agreement in China in March to resume relations with Saudi Arabia.

Tehran has also expressed its support for Damascus’s rapprochement with its regional neighbours.

The Arab League’s final communique also mentioned Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying that any deal with Tehran must directly address the country’s behaviour on the regional stage and its use of proxy groups.

In total, the league passed 32 draft resolutions as part of the Arab action plan for 2023.