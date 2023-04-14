Yemen prisoner exchange begins with flights between Aden and Sanaa

A three-day prisoner exchange between Yemen's warring parties begins on Friday with flights between the rebel-held capital Sanaa and Aden, the government's temporary base.

More than 300 detainees are being released on Friday — 70 travelling from Sanaa to Aden on board two flights, and 250 being sent from Aden to Sanaa aboard a Yemenia flight.

Mahmoud Al Subeihi, the country's former defence minister, and Nasser Mansur Hadi, brother of former president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had been detained since 2015, are among the prisoners being released from Sanaa.

“A sight for sore eyes,” said Yemeni conflict analyst and former Houthi detainee Hisham Al Omeisy.

“I remember how my kids rushed to me when I was released and there was no feeling in the world to top the relief and happiness felt.”

More International Committee of the Red Cross flights carrying prisoners are scheduled on Saturday, including from Sanaa to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as well as from the southern Saudi city of Abha to Sanaa, and between Sanaa and the Yemeni city of Mokha on the Red Sea coast.

There will be flights both ways on Sunday between Marib, capital of the eponymous Yemeni province, and Sanaa.

The long-awaited prisoner swap comes after Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber visited Sanaa this week for talks with the Houthis and Omani officials.

The negotiations are expected to bring about a six-month ceasefire ahead of an expanded truce that will encompass the release of all taken prisoner during Yemen's eight-year civil war.