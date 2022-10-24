UAE leaders congratulate those celebrating Diwali

UAE leaders have congratulated all those who are celebrating Diwali.

Homes and balconies across the Emirates are decked out with strings of lights and flowers this week in honour of the five-day festival of lights, which started on Monday.

President Sheikh Mohamed wished those who are celebrating the festival a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

"Congratulations to all of those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, and may the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and happiness for you and your families," he said, writing on Twitter, with the message also posted in Arabic and Hindi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated those celebrating this year and wished them a happy festival.

"On the behalf of the people of the UAE, we congratulate all those who celebrate Diwali. Wishing them a happy festival," he said on Twitter.

Symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali usually falls in the early autumn, coinciding with the new moon, deemed the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Predominantly a Hindu festival, others who mark the occasion include Jains and Sikhs, while some Buddhists also celebrate Diwali.

