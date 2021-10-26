Where to celebrate Diwali 2021 in Dubai: fireworks, festivities and feasts

Diwali, the celebration popularly called the festival of lights, falls on November 4 this year. As with every year, lamps will be lit, and sweets bought and distributed. To add a little extra spark to the festivities, a number of locations around the UAE are having special Diwali-themed celebrations, menus and offers.

Here’s a look at some ways to embrace the festivities in Dubai.

Fireworks and promotions

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will be marking Diwali with a special 'Imagine' laser show and fireworks. Reem Mohammed / The National

The mall will be ringing in Diwali with a special Imagine show. Visitors will be able to enjoy the one-off laser show to the beat of the Bollywood song Let’s Nacho, while there are fireworks set to take place on Thursday, November 4, at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, Ripe By The Bay, a night market, will give guests the chance to pick up unique wares for Diwali daily. Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can also enter a draw to get a chance to win a Honda Accord EX Turbo 2021, with a spend of Dh300 at the mall or at Ripe By The Bay.

Friday, October 29 to Saturday, November 13; with special Imagine show on November 4 at 9.30pm; Dubai Festival City Mall; dubaifestivalcitymall.com

The Waterfront Market

Expect dance performances and a rangoli artist at the Waterfront Market in Dubai this Diwali. Photo: Waterfront Market

For those wanting to catch up on their festive shopping, there will be a pop-up at the fresh food market, selling everything from traditional sweets to Indian clothing and accessories. Visitors can watch a rangoli artist in action, or enjoy live performances by dancers, from Bollywood to the bhangra. There will also be workshops such as diya (lamp) painting, Diwali card-making and jewellery-making, for guests to join in.

Thursday, October 28 to Friday, November 5, 2pm-10pm; free; Waterfront Market’s Main Atrium; waterfrontmarket.ae

Bluewaters Island

The island will be lighting up the skies with a must-see performance for Diwali. Fireworks will take place at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 4, with Dubai Marina glittering away in the background. Meanwhile, on Diwali weekend, visitors will also find live entertainment and food experiences.

Thursday to Saturday, November 4 to 6; free; bluewatersdubai.ae

Expo 2020 Dubai

Al Wasl Dome will light up for Diwali. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The global fair will be celebrating the festival of lights with some lights of its own. There will be a custom show created exclusively for the occasion, to be performed in Al Wasl Plaza. Meanwhile, on the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo will feature performances inspired by Diwali, with artists such as When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Ananth and Dhol Tasha attending.

Friday, October 29 to Thursday, November 4; times vary; expo2020dubai.com

The Pointe

The Palm Fountain will dance to the beat of Bollywood song 'Malhari'. Chris Whiteoak / The National

On Friday, November 5, a dedicated fountain show will take place by The Palm Fountain to the beats of the song Malhari, playing each hour from 8pm to 10pm. Many of the restaurants will also be offering deals, so you can indulge as you take in the performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain.

Friday, November 5; free; The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah; thepointe.ae/en

Gold giveaways and offers

Jewellery shops across Dubai will offer discounts and offers galore for Diwali. Photo: DFRE

For those planning on doing some gold shopping for the festive season, there’s probably no better time. Organised by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, City of Gold Diwali Glow will give those who buy gold at any of 125 jewellery retailers the chance to win Dh150,000 in vouchers. Free gifts and discounts of up to 50 per cent on select purchases are also up for grabs.

Until Saturday, November 6; dubaicityofgold.com/diwali-glow/

Restaurant offers and deals

Diwali afternoon tea

A British-meets-Indian Diwali afternoon tea is available at Address Hotels for the occasion. Photo: Address Hotels

Address Hotels has gone all out with a festive afternoon tea: think egg burji, cottage cheese wraps, kulfi cheesecake, saffron choux and cardamom cream. It’s a unique British-meets-Indian infusion, and it’s bound to spice up your usual afternoon tea. The experience will be available at several Address properties in Dubai for a limited time only.

Monday, October 25 to Friday, November 5, 3pm-7pm; Dh175 per person; Lounge at Address Downtown, Patisserie at Address Sky View, Tea Lounge at Address Fountain Views, and Al Bayt at Palace Downtown; addresshotels.com

Dhaba Lane

The casual restaurant has launched special dishes as part of a Diwali festive menu. So sample favourites from across India – be it Moradabad’s veg seekh kebabs, Hyderabad’s mutton biryani in an earthen pot, summer shikanji cooler or Kolkata’s fish curry patta. The set menu includes a beverage, cold starter, hot starter, main course, dal makhni, biryani, assorted bread and two desserts for Dh52 (vegetarian) and Dh55 (non-vegetarian).

Sunday, October 24 to Wednesday, November 30; Dh52 or Dh55, on weekends, the festive menu is available as a la carte; Dhaba Lane Karama and Dhaba Lane Garhoud; dhaba-lane.com

Khau Galli

Khau Galli has launched customised Diwali hampers. Photo: Khau Galli

There's no such thing as too many sweets when it comes to Diwali, so Khau Galli has launched special gift hampers. Choose from a variety of options that include wooden baskets decorated with festive themes and traditional brass jars filled with premium dry fruits. Authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati gift boxes are also available in all sizes. Diwali hampers can be customised to suit individual budgets and choices.

Available until stocks last; prices start at Dh50; Cluster T, Lake Level, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 050 925 6061

Khyber

Indulge in the North Indian restaurant’s special three-course Diwali menu, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Guests can enjoy a meal that promises to take them on a journey through North India, with murgh nimbu kali mirch, bharwan tandoori aloo and family-style sharing platters being some of the items on offer. Guests can also look forward to Diwali decorations and songs, and a live DJ on Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6.

Wednesday, November 3 to Saturday, November 6; 5pm-11pm; Dh185 per person with soft drinks; Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel; 04 455 1111

Kaleidoscope

Atlantis, The Palm’s all-day dining restaurant will be celebrating Diwali with a festive dinner buffet. From 6pm onwards, tuck into dishes such as Malabar-style crab curry, biryani and rumali roti, and indulge in the live chaat corner, Indian bread station, carving station or seafood bar. Apart from all the dishes and sweets (there’s also fresh gulab jamun, rasgulla and a jalebi station) you can get your hands on, there will also be dance performances, rangoli art, henna painting and more.

Thursday to Saturday, November 4 to 6; 6pm-10pm; Dh255 for adults and Dh127.5 for children; Atlantis, The Palm; 04 426 2626; atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/kaleidoscope

Project Chaiwala

Project Chaiwala has launched a collector's box for Diwali gifting. Photo: Project Chaiwala

The home-grown brand has launched an exclusive Diwali collector’s box, available for a limited period only. Great for gifting, each box features sachets of tea, three-in-one mix blend of karak and masala chai from Project Chaiwala, and a candle, consciously made with pure soy wax and an upcycled concrete jar. Finally, Project Chaiwala has teamed up with Lebanese artist Nourie Flayan to create a custom-made deck of cards with Diwali illustrations on them. Delivery is available across the UAE but there are only 450 of these boxes available.

Delivery across the UAE until stocks last; Dh325 early bird offer, and Dh375 after; projectchaiwala.com/pages/happy-diwali

Sthan

The restaurant known for serving "food beyond borders" is launching a set Diwali menu, so you can tuck into two starters, a biryani, two main courses and two desserts for a fixed price of Dh139. The portion is perfect for two, and on the menu are dishes such as kadak palak chaat, machi Ambarsari, biryani Awadh ki, achari paneer, dhaba da murgh and more. Wrap up the meal with sweet treats such as the assorted Diwali sweets or parle ji sandwich.

Thursday to Saturday, November 4 to 6; Dh139 for two; Zabeel Road, Al Karama; 04 399 7775

Sagar Ratna

A Diwali thali and sweets available at vegetarian restaurant Sagar Ratna. Photo: Sagar Ratna

The vegetarian restaurant is celebrating Diwali with a Marwari thali inspired by Rajasthani food culture in India. For a limited time, guests can enjoy thali that comprises authentic dishes of dal batti churma, gatta curry, mirchi kutta, garlic chutney and rice, along with a glass of lassi for Dh30. To sweeten the deal, anyone who orders the Diwali special vegetarian Marwari thali will be served complimentary ghee motichoor laddoo. The restaurant has also launched sweet boxes you can pick up, with a wide range of sweets such as kesar katli to kaju pista rolls. The boxes are priced between Dh80 and Dh120.

Thursday to Saturday, November 4 to 6; Dh30 for the thali with the complimentary laddoo, Dh80 onwards for sweet boxes; branches in JLT and Oud Metha; 04 379 5493

