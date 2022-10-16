Dubai residents start Diwali early with colourful celebrations

Indian families in Dubai were in party mood as they helped light the way for this year's Diwali celebrations in spectacular style.

Members of the gated Masakin Al Furjan community came together to start the festivities early on Saturday ahead of the start of the five-day festival on Monday, October 24.

Dazzling dance displays and musical performances featuring a cast of 60 people — including 40 fleet-footed children — wowed guests, while a live DJ also took to the decks and a variety of games were organised.

A prayer ceremony was held during the event, as residents reflected on the significance of the religious holiday.

A traditional candle was lit to pave the way for the colourful celebrations.

The festival of happiness, prosperity and light is marked by Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists around the world.

Many honour Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth during the festival. It is said that the goddess looks for homes where she will be welcomed, so people leave their windows and door open and light lamps to welcome her in.

A whole host of activities will be held — from large-scale events to intimate family gatherings — as the UAE prepares to light up for Diwali.