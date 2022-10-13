Where to buy festive clothes online for Diwali 2022

Diwali is around the corner and if you don't have an outfit sorted for the festive season — or don’t fancy anything in the shops — consider one of these brands that offer a little something out of the ordinary for various budgets.

Best of all, they all ship internationally — so you can get a true “Made in India” outfit delivered right to your doorstep within the week.

Okhai

A lifestyle and apparel brand, Okhai offers a range of handmade products, including accessories, home furnishings and Diwali decorations. Colourful Kutchi-embroidered dresses, kurta sets and kurtas paired with skirts are part of their festive collection, as are silk and chanderi suit sets and dresses embroidered with sparkling silver thread.

The brand’s USP is its collaboration with rural artisans across India, especially women, who are given the opportunity to become financially independent while still managing a family. The website offers information not only about the piece itself, but also includes a picture of the artisan who worked on it and a link to his or her story.

Okhai also has a range of daily wear featuring Indian motifs, embroidery and patchwork, but in more contemporary silhouettes such as wrap dresses and jumpsuits. There is a large selection of colours and styles to choose from, and sizes go up to XXL, which is equivalent to a UK size 18. The site also stocks apparel for men and children. Prices for festive wear start from Dh100 ($27), while the regular collection starts from Dh40.

Mogra Designs

A brand that champions responsible sourcing of high-quality textiles and paying fair wages to its craftspeople, Mogra offers a spin on traditional Indianwear for those looking for a more modern silhouette this Diwali.

Its most popular style is the brocade sari dress (from Dh175), available in a number of colour combinations, which are dressy yet comfortable. Mogra's bright swing dresses, brocade kurtas and lehenga sets are also apt for festivals and even Indian weddings.

Available in a number of bright hues and some understated colours, dresses go up to XXL (UK size 18), but the size and length can be customised on request.

Suta

If you want to pick up a sari, but one with a more contemporary and light drape rather than a traditional heavy one, look no further than Suta. On offer are a range of styles in fabrics ranging from silk to cotton, and in rich jewel tones, fun colourways, playful prints (Santa Claus and cats, anyone?), as well as solid classics.

Prices start from Dh90 for the cotton saris and from Dh180 for silks. The brand also offers a variety of blouses in traditional and contemporary styles, with prices starting from Dh50. Also be sure to check out the section that features one-of-a-kind pieces, such as a lovely lavender sari with a metallic border and a dusty rose drape with a gold border and multicoloured tassels. Sizes go up to XXL.

For those who want to shop sustainably, Suta’s Relove programme is one to check out.

Jaypore

A one-stop shop for all your Diwali needs, Jaypore is a multi-brand platform that offers jewellery, footwear, home decor and apparel for men, women and children. Take your pick from Chanderi suit sets, artisanal traditional outfits for little ones, Kundan jewellery, Indo-western pieces made with handwoven traditional Banarasi fabric and elegant Nehru jackets.

The brands and designers that retail on Jaypore offer products across different price points, while some big designer names also feature, including Ritu Kumar for apparel and Sangeeta Boochra for jewellery. Most apparel brands offer varying sizes, and a fair number go up to XXL, but be sure to check the size guide before adding to the basket.

Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop

If you’re in the mood to splurge this festive season, order yourself an outfit from any of the top Indian designers who retail at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop. The site stocks lehngas, shararas, anarkalis and cocktail saris from names including Tarun Tahiliani, Payal Singhal, Amit Aggarwal, Anushree Reddy and Kiran Uttam Ghosh.

Festive wear for men and little ones is also on offer from a number of high-end and mid-range brands. There is a curated Diwali collection currently up on the website, with sizes ranging from XS to 5XL.

