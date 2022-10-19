President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 30 years of UAE-Ukraine ties

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of congratulations on Wednesday to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their nations.

The gesture came one day after the UAE leader directed $100 million in humanitarian aid be sent to Ukraine to support its civilians.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Ukraine during a phone call with Mr Zelenskyy.

He said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

The UAE will also do everything in its power to prevent the crisis from worsening and to promote dialogue, he said.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the UAE's support and its backing at the UN.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the additional aid was in line with Sheikh Mohamed's belief in the importance of solidarity in times of conflict and the UAE's continued efforts to limit the humanitarian effect of the crisis, state news agency Wam reported.

She said the Emirates had provided similar assistance to Ukraine in recent months, including sending planes carrying aid to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to an urgent UN appeal and the regional refugee plan in Ukraine.

In June, the UAE sent aid to Ukrainians sheltering in Bulgaria and Poland, the latter of which has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis sparked by the Russian invasion.

In March, it said it would provide relief to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million following an urgent appeal from the UN.

Almost eight million Ukrainians have fled their home country for other nations in Europe, the UN's refugee agency reported.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he stressed that a political solution could be achieved through diplomatic means.

Wam said Sheikh Mohamed “emphasised the UAE's policy of supporting peace and stability and called for the continuation of serious consultations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, regardless of how difficult or complex it may be”.

“By engaging in dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic mechanisms, a political settlement can be reached that will achieve international peace and security,” Wam said.

The two leaders met at the Constantine Palace in Strelna, outside Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city.