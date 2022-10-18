UAE to send $100m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The UAE will send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The aid will be sent to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis, Wam news agency reported.

The move comes a day after Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia.

The UAE will also do everything in its power to prevent the crisis from worsening and to promote dialogue, he said during the Monday phone call.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the UAE's support and its backing at the UN.

Spoke to UAE President @MohamedBinZayed. We celebrated the 30th anniversary of 🇺🇦-🇦🇪 relations. Thanked for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of 🇺🇦, in particular within the UN. I assured that Ukraine will remain the guarantor of global food security. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2022

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the additional aid was in line with Sheikh Mohamed's belief in the importance of solidarity in times of conflict and the UAE's continued efforts to limit the humanitarian impact of the crisis, Wam reported.

She said the Emirates had provided similar assistance to Ukraine in recent months to support, including sending planes carrying aid to support Ukranian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to an urgent United Nations’ appeal and the regional refugee response plan in Ukraine.

In June, the UAE sent aid to Ukrainians sheltering in Bulgaria and Poland, the latter of which has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis sparked by the Russian invasion.

In March, it said it would provide relief to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million following an urgent appeal from the UN.

Almost eight million Ukrainians have fled their home country for other nations in Europe, the UN's refugee agency reported.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he stressed that a political solution could be secured through diplomatic means.

State news agency Wam said Sheikh Mohamed "emphasised the UAE's policy of supporting peace and stability and called for the continuation of serious consultations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, regardless of how difficult or complex it may be".

"By engaging in dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic mechanisms, a political settlement can be reached that will achieve international peace and security," Wam added.

The two leaders met at the Constantine Palace in Strelna, outside Russia's second city.