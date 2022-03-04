Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stresses peaceful solution in call with Ukrainian president

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday discussed the crisis in Ukraine with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the Ukrainian president on the latest developments and he stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through negotiation, dialogue and understanding, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis and wanted to provide assistance to affected civilians in Ukraine.

Read more Ukrainians arriving in the UAE remain eligible for visas on arrival

The two also discussed a number of regional and international issues, within the framework of discussions with world leaders regarding developments in Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the importance of continuous and serious communication to find a political solution to the crisis that ensures the interests of all parties and safeguards their security.

The UAE on Wednesday said it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million, in response to an urgent appeal by the United Nations.

Ukrainians at the Moldovan and Romanian borders - in pictures