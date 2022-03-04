Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stresses peaceful solution in call with Ukrainian president

Sheikh Mohamed says UAE supports every move aimed at peaceful settlement and is keen to provide humanitarian aid to civilians

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, told Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the UAE was keen to provide aid to civilians. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi / AFP
The National
Mar 04, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday discussed the crisis in Ukraine with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the Ukrainian president on the latest developments and he stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through negotiation, dialogue and understanding, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis and wanted to provide assistance to affected civilians in Ukraine.

The two also discussed a number of regional and international issues, within the framework of discussions with world leaders regarding developments in Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the importance of continuous and serious communication to find a political solution to the crisis that ensures the interests of all parties and safeguards their security.

The UAE on Wednesday said it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million, in response to an urgent appeal by the United Nations.

Updated: March 04, 2022, 5:46 PM
UAEUkraineRussiaEuropean Union
