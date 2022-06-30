UAE sends plane carrying food supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

The UAE on Thursday sent a plane carrying 52 tonnes of food supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria.

The humanitarian support is part of continuing efforts by Emirati authorities to support displaced Ukrainians affected by the conflict with Russia.

It is estimated that Bulgaria is hosting more than 90,000 people who fled Ukraine.

The aid plane was dispatched after talks between Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Teodora Genchovska, Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, Mr Genchovska spoke about bilateral relations and the UAE's efforts to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees.

Sultan Al Kaitoob, UAE's ambassador to Bulgaria, said the Emirates was keen to “actively participate in humanitarian relief efforts in light of the leadership’s directives to provide support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries”.

He also said the UAE government and its people are always ready to stand by other countries during crises.

On June 18, the UAE sent more than 27 tonnes of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Before that, the Emirates sent six planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying more than 156 tonnes of food and medical supplies.

In March, the UAE announced it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million, in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.

