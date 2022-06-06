UAE sends medical aid to Senegal after hospital fire kills 11 babies

The UAE has sent urgently needed medical aid to Senegal after a hospital fire killed 11 newborn babies in May.

Medical supplies were sent to the neonatal department where the blaze broke out, as well as the maternity ward.

Included in the shipment were beds and equipment for operating theatres, plus medicine and first-aid kits, according to state news agency Wam.

The UAEs ambassador to Senegal, Sultan Al Harbi said the aid sent on Sunday reflected the long-standing relations between the Emirates and Senegal.

The ambassador emphasised the UAE's dedication to helping countries when faced with humanitarian crises.

Last month, the President, Sheikh Mohamed, ordered that Dh35 million ($9.5m) of humanitarian aid be sent to Somalia to support its development and alleviate extreme poverty.

The aid confirmed the UAE’s keenness to help friendly countries and its efforts to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia, Wam said.

Somalia, which recently re-elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is suffering its worst drought in decades.

The UN says about 6.1 million people — about 40 per cent of the population — have been affected and 760,000 people have fled their homes.