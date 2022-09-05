One Billion Meals campaign sends 3.6 million meals to more than 40,000 refugees in Jordan

The UAE’s One Billion Meals campaign has distributed 3.6 million meals to more than 40,000 people in refugee camps in Jordan.

The meals, which were sent as instantly redeemable smart vouchers, were distributed in collaboration with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) over the past few months.

Using electronic codes sent to their mobile phones, beneficiaries were able to purchase food and drink from WFP-certified shops, grocery stores and bakeries located within the camps.

The contributions, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), helped feed 40,109 people in total.

Sara Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said the distribution of the meals contributed to the global battle against hunger and malnutrition, which threatens more than 828 million people around the globe.

“Our success in directly reaching the initiative’s beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan reflects our unique collaboration model with international partners since the launch of One Billion Meals,” she said.

“This act of solidarity aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the values of the people of the UAE to extend a helping hand to all those in need wherever they may be.”

The One Billion Meals initiative is the largest of its kind in the region, providing food and helping to combat hunger in 50 countries.

Mageed Yahia, WFP representative to the GCC, said the campaign helped the programme reach those most in need, especially women, children, refugees and displaced people.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed launched the campaign to donate one billion meals to the poor and hungry around the world.

He encouraged the public to donate money for food and pledged that it would run until the target was met. Within weeks, the campaign surpassed its initial target.