Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches One Billion Meals campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the campaign to donate one billion meals to the poor and hungry around the world.

Announced last month, One Billion Meals encourages people to donate money for food. It will run until the target is met.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative will be the largest campaign to fight hunger in the world.

“During Ramadan we will be able to feel the suffering of 800 million people going to sleep hungry every day,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have one billion humane and noble messages to send out from the UAE to the world.”

The campaign’s motto is: “A person who sleeps with a full stomach while his neighbour is hungry is not a believer.”

Food parcels are being distributed in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and humanitarian organisations in countries where the need is greatest.

The One Billion Meals campaign aims to help the vulnerable in 50 countries, supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 to end hunger by 2030.

The 100 Million Meals campaign has successfully distributed 10,868,400 meals in the UAE, in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank. All photos: UAE Government Media Office

How to donate

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or by a one-off donation. You can donate by SMS message through Etisalat or Du and you can send money by a bank transfer.

For big monetary donations and related enquiries, contact the campaign’s team 800 9999.

Successful campaigns

During Ramadan 2020, a 10-Million-Meals campaign supported communities hit by Covid-19 across the UAE, and last year's 100 Million Meals campaign provided food parcels and instant smart vouchers to millions of people across four continents.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the total was reached thanks to the generosity of 185,000 donors, which included individuals and companies inside and outside the UAE.

Ramadan 2021: UAE reaches target of 100 million meals in 10 days

Last year's 100 Million Meals campaign provided support such as food parcels and instant smart vouchers to millions of people across four continents, including in Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan, Yemen, Tunisia, Iraq, Egypt, Kosovo, Brazil, Benin, Burundi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The series of food campaigns started with the locally held 10 Million Meals that supported communities hit by Covid-19 across the UAE during Ramadan in 2020.

